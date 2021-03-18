Carbon Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Carbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $95,733.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00453919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00061754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00130717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.82 or 0.00654684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,613,247 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

