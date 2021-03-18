Cardano 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.41 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $39.69 billion and $11.41 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00227743 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013101 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.