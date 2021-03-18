Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology makes up approximately 3.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 4.71% of Cardiff Oncology worth $29,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,952. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $392.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

