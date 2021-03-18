CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $31,067,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,942 shares of company stock worth $5,644,841. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 557,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 347,511 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $71.18 on Thursday. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $99.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.74 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

