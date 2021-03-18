CargoX (CXO) Hits Market Cap of $11.52 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $53,438.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00628676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034433 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,494,030 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

