Carl Walkey Sells 1,200 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $13,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370,362 shares in the company, valued at $15,567,312.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00.

Shares of NLTX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 297,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

NLTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

