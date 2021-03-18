Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 9.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 662.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after buying an additional 255,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,276,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Longbow Research increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.00. 2,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.13. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

