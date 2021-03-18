CarMax, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

KMX opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.38.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.