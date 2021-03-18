CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.34

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.34 and last traded at $136.23, with a volume of 21446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38.
In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
