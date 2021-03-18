CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.34

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.34 and last traded at $136.23, with a volume of 21446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

