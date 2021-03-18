Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s current price.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

NYSE:CCL opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,846,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

