Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Purchases 1,000 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.20 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,618.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 91,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,772. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.40 million, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $5,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

