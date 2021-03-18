Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $166.81 million and approximately $156.99 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 144.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,560,633,558 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.