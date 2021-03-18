Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 6.39% of Carter’s worth $262,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE CRI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.92. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,110. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

