Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were down 8.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $261.05 and last traded at $262.81. Approximately 1,596,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,534,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.28.

Specifically, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $2,782,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $13,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 782,981 shares of company stock valued at $219,589,341. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.74 and its 200-day moving average is $242.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.