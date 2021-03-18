carVertical (CV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $599,427.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. carVertical has a market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $599,427.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00630927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

