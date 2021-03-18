Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

