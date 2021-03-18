Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 418.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $206.94 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $213.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

