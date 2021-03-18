CashBet Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $50.98 and $7.50. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00630114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $33.94, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

