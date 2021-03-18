Caspian 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96,737.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $96,737.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 171.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.27 or 0.00667077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026495 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.