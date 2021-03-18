Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.61 and last traded at $56.25. 3,467,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,280,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

