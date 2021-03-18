Castle Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 857 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 774% compared to the typical volume of 98 put options.

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $889,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,925,171. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -384.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

