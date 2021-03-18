Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Down 6.1%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 698,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,168,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CATB shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 95,587 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

