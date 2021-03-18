Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 344,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.