Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report $10.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $11.18 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $10.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $46.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $54.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

NYSE CAT opened at $233.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.30. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

