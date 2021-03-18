Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.9% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $234.56 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.69 and a 200-day moving average of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

