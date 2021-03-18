Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.17

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 3036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

