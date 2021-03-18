Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,415 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,734,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

