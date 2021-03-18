Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,181 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

