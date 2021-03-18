Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 321,327 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 160.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,327 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

