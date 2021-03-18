Causeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,005 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

