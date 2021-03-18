Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:SNP opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

