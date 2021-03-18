Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $14.48 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

SMFG stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

