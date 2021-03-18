Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $16.85 Million Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of POSCO worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in POSCO by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,318 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in POSCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in POSCO by 1,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 95,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in POSCO by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $70.58.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.