Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,995,612 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

MBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

