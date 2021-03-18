Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,647 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vedanta worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vedanta by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Vedanta by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth $3,141,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. Vedanta Limited has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.