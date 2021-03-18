Causeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of CS opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

