Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,438 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Total by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Total by 552.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 877,076 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Total by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Total by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,395,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOT. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

