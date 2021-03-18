Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 170,983 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

