Causeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,595 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JOYY worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in JOYY by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,322,000 after purchasing an additional 444,517 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $5,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY opened at $117.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

