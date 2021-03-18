Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 132,570 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,570 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.79 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

