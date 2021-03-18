Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after buying an additional 73,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 174,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

