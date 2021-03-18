Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 5,396 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Yandex worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

