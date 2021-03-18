Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 5,396 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Yandex worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

YNDX stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.41, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.