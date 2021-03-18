Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 70,647 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,647 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vedanta worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 46.9% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.84. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

