Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 76,005 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,005 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.