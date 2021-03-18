Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cavco Industries worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO opened at $222.85 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $231.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

