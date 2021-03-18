Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 77% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $1,912.11 and approximately $48.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 82.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00673552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

