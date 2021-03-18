CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $17,156.25 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $17,156.25 and approximately $191.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006163 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

