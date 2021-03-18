CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229,892.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 116.8% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $229,892.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00635476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033941 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

