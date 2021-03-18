Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

Shares of CE stock opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,409,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

